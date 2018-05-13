Ilse GramatzkiMezzosoprano. Born 1939
1939
Ilse Gramatzki (born 1939) is a German operatic mezzo-soprano and contralto who performed at major European opera houses. The member of both the Cologne Opera and the Frankfurt Opera is known for singing parts by Mozart, contemporary opera and parts by Wagner at the Bayreuth Festival including the Jahrhundertring.
Ritt der Walküren
Richard Wagner
The Gypsy Baron
Johann Strauss II
