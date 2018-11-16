Nicholas BritellNicholas Britell (born 1980) is an American composer, pianist, and film producer based in New York City. Born 1980
Nicholas Britell Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Britell (born 1980) is an American composer, pianist, and film producer based in New York City. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Score and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score for the film Moonlight (2016).
Metrorail Closing
John Madison Knight
John Madison Knight
July 1863 / Loyalty Oath
The Free State of Jones
Killing The Colonel
Hanging The Deserters
The Letter
Resistance
Perfect Charity
Taking Daniel Home
Battle of Corinth
Lavender Oil
Chiron's Theme: Chopped and Screwed
The Middle Of The World
Moonlight (2016) - End Titles Suite
The Big Short (2016) - Smells Like Sheep
The Big Short (2016) - Mouse Click Symphony mvt 1
The Big Short (2016) - Boring Old Banking
