Nels ClineBorn 4 January 1956
Nels Cline
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956-01-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/afa7b889-c499-4194-9367-7b80c9f88325
Nels Cline Biography (Wikipedia)
Nels Courtney Cline (born January 4, 1956 in Los Angeles) is an American guitarist and composer. He has been the guitarist for the band Wilco since 2004.
He first came to prominence in the 1980s playing jazz, often in collaboration with his twin brother Alex Cline, a drummer. Since then, he has worked with a wide range of musicians in punk and alternative rock, notably Mike Watt and Thurston Moore. He also leads the groups the Nels Cline Singers, Nels Cline Trio and The Nels Cline 4.
Cline was named the 82nd greatest guitarist of all time by Rolling Stone magazine in November 2011.
