Reiko Okano (岡野 玲子 Okano Reiko, born 24 June 1960) is a Japanese manga artist.

In 1989, she won the Shogakukan Manga Award for shōjo for Fancy Dance. In 2001, she won the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize for Onmyōji (The Master of Shade and Light) together with Baku Yumemakura

She is married to director Makoto Tezuka. Onmyōji, an original work by Baku Yumemakura, was drawn by Reiko Okano and received the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Manga Award in 2001. She went on to produce the serialized version as Onmyōji Tamatebako in the comic magazine Melody.