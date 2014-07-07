Cody Robert Simpson (born 11 January 1997) is an Australian singer, songwriter, dancer and actor. He owns a record label, Coast House Records. He formed a band called the Tide, and issued their debut song, "Waiting For the Tide", releasing the song on his own label. In 2017, he signed with the talent agency ICM Partners.

In 2018, he booked the lead role of Dmitry in the Broadway musical Anastasia from November 2018 through February 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre.