AustraFormed 2009
Austra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02gl17x.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/af9e8d94-d471-4f91-82c7-250c22545162
Austra Biography (Wikipedia)
Austra is a Canadian electronic music band from Toronto, Ontario, founded by Katie Stelmanis in 2009. Stelmanis remains the singular creative force of the project, with a rotating live band that most regularly includes Maya Postepski (drums), Dorian Wolf (bass, Moog), and Ryan Wonsiak (keyboards). It previously also featured the twin backing singers Sari and Romy Lightman of Tasseomancy. The band have released three studio albums—Feel It Break (2011), Olympia (2013), and Future Politics (2017).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Austra Tracks
Sort by
Home
Austra
Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl17x.jpglink
Home
Last played on
Utopia
Austra
Utopia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl17x.jpglink
Utopia
Last played on
I'm A Monster
Austra
I'm A Monster
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl17x.jpglink
I'm A Monster
Last played on
Utopia (Jana Hunter Remix)
Austra
Utopia (Jana Hunter Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sh0fh.jpglink
Utopia (Jana Hunter Remix)
Last played on
Utopia
Austra
Utopia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl17x.jpglink
Utopia
Last played on
American Science
Austra
American Science
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl17x.jpglink
American Science
Last played on
Habitat
Austra
Habitat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl17x.jpglink
Habitat
Last played on
Forgive Me
Austra
Forgive Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl17x.jpglink
Forgive Me
Last played on
Painful Like
Austra
Painful Like
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl17x.jpglink
Painful Like
Last played on
What We Done?
Austra
What We Done?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl17x.jpglink
What We Done?
Last played on
Lose It
Austra
Lose It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl17x.jpglink
Lose It
Last played on
Spellwork
Austra
Spellwork
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btz0b.jpglink
Spellwork
Last played on
Beat and the Pulse
Austra
Beat and the Pulse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl17x.jpglink
Beat and the Pulse
Last played on
Lost It [Planningtorock Remix]
Austra
Lost It [Planningtorock Remix]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl17x.jpglink
Lost It [Planningtorock Remix]
Last played on
Lose It (Blue Print session)
Austra
Lose It (Blue Print session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl17x.jpglink
Lose It (Blue Print session)
Last played on
Spellwork (MNDR Nighttime Remix)
Austra
Spellwork (MNDR Nighttime Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl17x.jpglink
Spellwork (MNDR Nighttime Remix)
Last played on
The Future
Austra
The Future
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl17x.jpglink
The Future
Last played on
Austra Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist