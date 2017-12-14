Austra is a Canadian electronic music band from Toronto, Ontario, founded by Katie Stelmanis in 2009. Stelmanis remains the singular creative force of the project, with a rotating live band that most regularly includes Maya Postepski (drums), Dorian Wolf (bass, Moog), and Ryan Wonsiak (keyboards). It previously also featured the twin backing singers Sari and Romy Lightman of Tasseomancy. The band have released three studio albums—Feel It Break (2011), Olympia (2013), and Future Politics (2017).