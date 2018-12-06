The UMC's was an American hip hop duo from the borough of Staten Island in New York City.

The group was composed of Haas G and Kool Kim, who released the critically acclaimed full-length album Fruits of Nature in 1991, which garnered chart success with the duo's #1 Billboard Hot Rap Single "Blue Cheese" and #2 Hot Rap Single "One To Grow On." (which contains a sample from "Ursalena" by Bill Cosby) In 1994, the duo released its second album, Unleashed but split up soon after.

Since the group's break-up, Haas G (under the names Hassan and Fantom of the Beat) has focused on producing music, most notably garnering a #1 hit for Lil' Kim featuring 50 Cent, with "Magic Stick". Kool Kim reinvented himself as the controversial underground emcee NYOIL.