The UMC’sFormed 1991. Disbanded 1994
The UMC’s Biography (Wikipedia)
The UMC's was an American hip hop duo from the borough of Staten Island in New York City.
The group was composed of Haas G and Kool Kim, who released the critically acclaimed full-length album Fruits of Nature in 1991, which garnered chart success with the duo's #1 Billboard Hot Rap Single "Blue Cheese" and #2 Hot Rap Single "One To Grow On." (which contains a sample from "Ursalena" by Bill Cosby) In 1994, the duo released its second album, Unleashed but split up soon after.
Since the group's break-up, Haas G (under the names Hassan and Fantom of the Beat) has focused on producing music, most notably garnering a #1 hit for Lil' Kim featuring 50 Cent, with "Magic Stick". Kool Kim reinvented himself as the controversial underground emcee NYOIL.
The UMC’s Tracks
Sort by