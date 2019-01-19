Ray Parker Jr.Born 1 May 1954
Ray Parker Jr.
1954-05-01
Ray Parker Jr. Biography (Wikipedia)
Ray Erskine Parker Jr. (born May 1, 1954) is an American guitarist, singer-songwriter, record producer, and actor, best known for writing and performing the theme song to the 1984 movie Ghostbusters, for his solo music, and for performing with his band, Raydio, and with Barry White.
Ghostbusters
I Don't Think That Man Should Sleep Alone
