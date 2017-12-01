Theodor LeschetizkyPolish pianist, professor and composer. Born 22 June 1830. Died 14 November 1915
Theodor Leschetizky
1830-06-22
Theodor Leschetizky Biography (Wikipedia)
Theodor Hermann Leschetizky (22 June 1830 – 14 November 1915) (sometimes spelled Leschetitzky, in Polish: Teodor Leszetycki) was a Polish pianist, professor and composer born in Łańcut, then Landshut in the kingdom of Galicia and Lodomeria, also known as Austrian Poland, a crownland of the Habsburg Monarchy.
Hommage à Chopin (Contes de jeunesse, Op 46)
Nocturne in D flat (Op.27 No.2)
