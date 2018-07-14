Julian Nott (born Julian Franklin Keith Nott, 23 August 1960) is a British film composer, mostly of animated films. He is best known for his work on the Wallace and Gromit films and Peppa Pig animations.

Nott was born in Marylebone, London, and was educated at Eton College and Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford, where he studied Music and Philosophy, Politics and Economics and was the college organ scholar. After a few years working for Arthur Andersen Management Consultants in the City (now Accenture) and writing freelance for The Economist Group, he enrolled at the British National Film and Television School. There, he met the creator of the Wallace and Gromit series, Nick Park. They both received recognition for the work they did there, including Park's student film A Grand Day Out.

After leaving the National Film and Television School, Nott worked for a number of years as a documentary film-maker, making films for Channel Four Television and other broadcasters until he gradually switched to a career in television and film composing.