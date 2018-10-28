Willie J Healey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02px1l4.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/af8f7fdc-60f2-47f4-96c8-aa99bcbf2174
Willie J Healey Performances & Interviews
- On The Playlist: Willie J Healey (People And Their Dogs)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f7fbl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05f7fbl.jpg2017-09-08T05:00:00.000ZOn The Playlist: Willie J Healey (People And Their Dogs)https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05f7dnq
On The Playlist: Willie J Healey (People And Their Dogs)
- Willie J Healey - Greys (Reading + Leeds 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d9vy2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d9vy2.jpg2017-08-28T18:03:00.000ZPerforming live on the BBC Music Introducing Stage on Fridayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05dk7nn
Willie J Healey - Greys (Reading + Leeds 2017)
- "I'm finding good car parks". Willie J Healey chats to Steve about his best ever birthday, loud vans & new musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053fctj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053fctj.jpg2017-05-19T15:50:00.000ZThe Oxford musician shares stories following his performance at The Great Escape.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053f9hh
"I'm finding good car parks". Willie J Healey chats to Steve about his best ever birthday, loud vans & new music
- VIDEO: Willie J Healey - We should hang (live session)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kz10h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04kz10h.jpg2016-12-13T12:11:00.000ZWatch Willie J Healey play an excellent live acoustic version of 'We should hang'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04l7g7f
VIDEO: Willie J Healey - We should hang (live session)
Willie J Healey Tracks
Sort by
666 Kill
Willie J Healey
666 Kill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02px1l4.jpglink
My Room (6 Music Session, 17 Aug 2017)
Willie J Healey
My Room (6 Music Session, 17 Aug 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02px1l4.jpglink
Subterraneans (6 Music Session, 17 Aug 2017)
Willie J Healey
Subterraneans (6 Music Session, 17 Aug 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02px1l4.jpglink
People And Their Dogs (6 Music Session, 17 Aug 2017)
Willie J Healey
People And Their Dogs (6 Music Session, 17 Aug 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02px1l4.jpglink
We Should Hang
Willie J Healey
We Should Hang
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02px1l4.jpglink
We Should Hang
Last played on
Lazy Shade Of Pink (The Great Escape Festival, 18 May 2017)
Willie J Healey
Lazy Shade Of Pink (The Great Escape Festival, 18 May 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02px1l4.jpglink
Greys
Willie J Healey
Greys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xl155.jpglink
Greys
Last played on
Lazy Shade Of Pink
Willie J Healey
Lazy Shade Of Pink
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053d36h.jpglink
Lazy Shade Of Pink
Last played on
We Should Hang (Indie Venue Week 2017)
Willie J Healey
We Should Hang (Indie Venue Week 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02px1l4.jpglink
We Should Hang (Indie Venue Week 2017)
Last played on
Would You Be
Willie J Healey
Would You Be
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02px1l4.jpglink
Would You Be
Last played on
All Those Things
Willie J Healey
All Those Things
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02px1l4.jpglink
All Those Things
Last played on
People And Their Dogs
Willie J Healey
People And Their Dogs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cggyp.jpglink
People And Their Dogs
Last played on
Upcoming Events
13
Feb
2019
Willie J Healey
Prince Albert, Brighton, UK
14
Feb
2019
Willie J Healey
The Bullingdon (The Bully), Oxford, UK
16
Feb
2019
Willie J Healey
Heartbreakers, Southampton, UK
20
Feb
2019
Willie J Healey
Yes, Manchester, UK
21
Feb
2019
Willie J Healey
Sneaky Pete's, Edinburgh, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ernxj5/acts/ap23v2
Reading
2015-08-30T16:04:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p030p69h.jpg
30
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
Back to artist