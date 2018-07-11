Johnny “Hammond” SmithBorn 16 December 1933. Died 4 June 1997
Johnny “Hammond” Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1933-12-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/af8a8ede-2c56-469e-9069-463218595f85
Biography (Wikipedia)
John Robert "Johnny Hammond" Smith (December 16, 1933 – June 4, 1997) was an American soul jazz and hard bop organist. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, he was a renowned player of the Hammond B-3 organ so earning "Hammond" as a nickname, which also avoided his being confused with jazz guitarist Johnny Smith.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Wild Horses
Johnny “Hammond” Smith
Wild Horses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild Horses
Last played on
Nasty
Johnny “Hammond” Smith
Nasty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nasty
Last played on
Los Conquistadores Chocolates (Moplen Dizco Mix)
Johnny “Hammond” Smith
Los Conquistadores Chocolates (Moplen Dizco Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantasy
Johnny “Hammond” Smith
Fantasy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantasy
Last played on
Los Conquistadores Chocolates
Johnny “Hammond” Smith
Los Conquistadores Chocolates
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Los Conquistadores Chocolates
Last played on
Fantasy Edit
Johnny “Hammond” Smith
Fantasy Edit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantasy Edit
Last played on
Can't We Smile?
Johnny “Hammond” Smith
Can't We Smile?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't We Smile?
Last played on
Can't We Smile? (Instrumental)
Johnny “Hammond” Smith
Can't We Smile? (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't We Smile? (Instrumental)
Last played on
Higher Ground
Johnny “Hammond” Smith
Higher Ground
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Higher Ground
Last played on
Sticks and Stones
Johnny “Hammond” Smith
Sticks and Stones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Me What To Do (DJ Day Edit)
Johnny “Hammond” Smith
Tell Me What To Do (DJ Day Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Me What To Do (DJ Day Edit)
Last played on
Tell Me What To Do
Johnny “Hammond” Smith
Tell Me What To Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Me What To Do
Last played on
Shifting Gears
Johnny Hammond
Shifting Gears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shifting Gears
Performer
Last played on
It's Impossible
Johnny “Hammond” Smith
It's Impossible
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Impossible
Last played on
The In Crowd
Johnny “Hammond” Smith
The In Crowd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The In Crowd
Last played on
Animal Farm
Johnny “Hammond” Smith
Animal Farm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Animal Farm
Last played on
Fantasy (Disco Mix)
Johnny “Hammond” Smith
Fantasy (Disco Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantasy (Disco Mix)
Last played on
Why Can't We Smile
Johnny “Hammond” Smith
Why Can't We Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Can't We Smile
Last played on
Dirty Apple
Johnny “Hammond” Smith
Dirty Apple
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirty Apple
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist