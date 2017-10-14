James Saunders
1972
James Saunders (born 1972) is a British composer and performer of experimental music. He is Professor of Music and Head of the Centre for Musical Research at Bath Spa University.
in which one thing depends on another
Last played on
alternate between attention and ease
Last played on
In which one thing depends on another
Last played on
Songs 2011
Last played on
Like you and like me
Ensemble
Last played on
Tectonics 2017: Chamber Concert 2: Linda Catlin Smith / Parkinson Saunders
Glasgow City Halls
2017-05-07
7
May
2017
Glasgow City Halls
