Gavin Bryars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03mtpl1.jpg
1943-01-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/af88ef96-ba9c-441c-9291-ac4389cd1464
Gavin Bryars Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Gavin Bryars (born 16 January 1943) is an English composer and double bassist. He has worked in jazz, free improvisation, minimalism, historicism, avant-garde, and experimental music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gavin Bryars Performances & Interviews
- Gavin Bryars in conversation with John Toalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p067zkm1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p067zkm1.jpg2018-05-20T16:00:00.000ZEnglish composer Gavin Bryars on saying yes to collaborations, staying out of the ivory tower, and still being moved by music he's heard thousands of times.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p067zkrw
Gavin Bryars in conversation with John Toal
- Gavin Bryars: "We used the verbal and musical to play off against each other"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05vbkff.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05vbkff.jpg2018-01-21T21:30:00.000ZStuart speaks to composer Gavin Bryars about cheating at cards, deception and mischiefhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05vbhr6
Gavin Bryars: "We used the verbal and musical to play off against each other"
- Sonic Journey with Gavin Bryars and Blake Morrisonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03y69n3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03y69n3.jpg2016-06-13T12:43:00.000ZComposer Gavin Bryars and poet Blake Morrison take a sonic journey with Tom Service.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03y69r5
Sonic Journey with Gavin Bryars and Blake Morrison
- Gavin Bryars on '1,2,1-2-3-4'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rvzgd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rvzgd.jpg2016-04-22T13:43:00.000ZGavin Bryars talks to Robert Worby about his experimental piece 1, 2, 1-2-3-4https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03rvznh
Gavin Bryars on '1,2,1-2-3-4'
- Composers' Rooms: No. 3 Gavin Bryarshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xq25n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xq25n.jpg2014-04-20T13:04:00.000ZGavin Bryars talks about composing in his personal workspace.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01xq25w
Composers' Rooms: No. 3 Gavin Bryars
Gavin Bryars Tracks
Sort by
Incipit vita nova
Incipit vita nova
Last played on
Ave regina gloriosa
Gavin Bryars
Ave regina gloriosa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
Ave regina gloriosa
Last played on
Credo (A Worcester Ladymass)
Gavin Bryars
Credo (A Worcester Ladymass)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
Credo (A Worcester Ladymass)
Last played on
Lento
Howard Skempton
Lento
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg26j.jpglink
Lento
Last played on
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet (feat. homeless man)
Michael Riesman
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet (feat. homeless man)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04w3prt.jpglink
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet (feat. homeless man)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet (extract)
Gavin Bryars
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet (extract)
Ensemble
Last played on
Titanic Hymn: Autumn (The Sinking of the Titanic)
Gavin Bryars
Titanic Hymn: Autumn (The Sinking of the Titanic)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
Titanic Hymn: Autumn (The Sinking of the Titanic)
Last played on
The Company of the Blind
Gavin Bryars
The Company of the Blind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
The Company of the Blind
Choir
Last played on
Credo
Gavin Bryars
Credo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
Credo
Last played on
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet
Gavin Bryars
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet
Last played on
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet
Gavin Bryars
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
The Sinking Of The Titanic
Gavin Bryars
The Sinking Of The Titanic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
The Sinking Of The Titanic
Last played on
Titanic Hymn (Autumn)
Gavin Bryars
Titanic Hymn (Autumn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
Titanic Hymn (Autumn)
Last played on
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet (Minature)
Gavin Bryars
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet (Minature)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
If Bach Had Been a Beekeeper
Arvo Pärt
If Bach Had Been a Beekeeper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
If Bach Had Been a Beekeeper
Last played on
The Sinking Of The Titanic
Gavin Bryars
The Sinking Of The Titanic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
The Sinking Of The Titanic
Last played on
Laude Dolce 1
Gavin Bryars
Laude Dolce 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
Laude Dolce 1
Performer
Ramble on Cortona
Gavin Bryars
Ramble on Cortona
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
Ramble on Cortona
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet
Gavin Bryars
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet
The North Shore
Gavin Bryars
The North Shore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
The North Shore
Last played on
Winestead
Gavin Bryars
Winestead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
Winestead
Last played on
Incipit vita nova
Incipit vita nova
Last played on
Lento
Howard Skempton
Lento
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg26j.jpglink
Lento
Last played on
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet (feat. Mahan Esfahani) (BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17)
Gavin Bryars
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet (feat. Mahan Esfahani) (BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet (feat. Mahan Esfahani) (BBC Hoddinott Hall 2016-17)
Last played on
The Fifth Century - Section 5. Eternity Magnifies Our Joys Exceedingly
Gavin Bryars
The Fifth Century - Section 5. Eternity Magnifies Our Joys Exceedingly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
The Fifth Century - Section 5. Eternity Magnifies Our Joys Exceedingly
Last played on
The English Mail-Coach
Gavin Bryars
The English Mail-Coach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
The English Mail-Coach
Last played on
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet (feat. Tom Waits)
Gavin Bryars
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet (feat. Tom Waits)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet (feat. Tom Waits)
Last played on
Il Hitt Blinda Liôiô (The Company of the Blind)
Gavin Bryars
Il Hitt Blinda Liôiô (The Company of the Blind)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
Jesus Blood Never Failed Me Yet
Gavin Bryars
Jesus Blood Never Failed Me Yet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
Jesus Blood Never Failed Me Yet
Last played on
I'Piansi, Or Canto (from I Tatti madrigals)
Gavin Bryars
I'Piansi, Or Canto (from I Tatti madrigals)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
I'Piansi, Or Canto (from I Tatti madrigals)
Last played on
Canso
Gavin Bryars
Canso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
Canso
Last played on
Poi che voi et io piu volte abbiam provato from Second Book of Madrigals
Gavin Bryars
Poi che voi et io piu volte abbiam provato from Second Book of Madrigals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
Poi che voi et io piu volte abbiam provato from Second Book of Madrigals
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Incipit vita nova
Incipit vita nova
Last played on
Playlists featuring Gavin Bryars
Gavin Bryars Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist