Hamilton Michael Loomis (born November 1, 1975) is an American electric blues guitarist, singer, songwriter, and record producer. One of his eight albums released to date, Ain't Just Temporary, peaked at number 7 in the Billboard Top Blues Albums Chart in September 2007.

In describing Loomis' musical style, Guitar Player magazine once stated, "if blues, soul, and rock can be said to form a triangle, you’ll find Hamilton Loomis right in the centre of it".