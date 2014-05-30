The MermaidsFormed 2005
The Mermaids
2005
The Mermaids Tracks
Dededededum
Last played on
All I Have To Do Is Dream
Forget Me Not
There You Go Again
Past BBC Events
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: The Mermaids
BBC Pacific Quay
2014-05-02T15:42:20
2
May
2014
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: The Mermaids
BBC Pacific Quay
