Orden OganFormed 1996
Orden Ogan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/af7d515d-de4c-4275-a9b4-08b631361f54
Orden Ogan Biography (Wikipedia)
Orden Ogan is a German power metal band with progressive and folk metal elements. The band was formed in 1996 by Sebastian Grütling (drums) and Sebastian Levermann (lead vocals and guitar).[citation needed] They currently have 3 demo albums and 6 studio albums and are signed with AFM Records.
They are also the organizers of the German metal festival WinterNachtsTraum, which has featured such bands as Rage, Sinister, Axxis, Ensiferum, Van Canto, and Agathodaimon.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Orden Ogan Tracks
Sort by
Nobody Leaves
Orden Ogan
Nobody Leaves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobody Leaves
Last played on
Orden Ogan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist