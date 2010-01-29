ThrowdownFormed 1997
Throwdown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/af7c56d2-8584-424a-97f9-f365f50e8868
Throwdown Biography (Wikipedia)
Throwdown is an American straight edge metalcore band from Orange County, California, formed in 1997. They have toured as part of Ozzfest, Sounds of the Underground, Hellfest, and Warped Tour, and with bands such as In Flames, Lamb of God, As I Lay Dying, Killswitch Engage, Korn and Cavalera Conspiracy. The songs "Forever" and "Burn" have been staples on MTV2's Headbanger's Ball and Revolver Magazine called them part of "The Future of Metal" after hearing the album Vendetta. Initially branded a hardcore band, their most recent albums Venom and Tears and Deathless have taken a sharp direction towards metal, with critics likening the band's sound to that of Pantera, Sepultura, and Crowbar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Throwdown Tracks
Sort by
The Scythe
Throwdown
The Scythe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Scythe
Last played on
Throwdown Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist