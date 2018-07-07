Paul HumphreyBorn 12 October 1935
Paul Humphrey
1935-10-12
Paul Humphrey Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Nelson Humphrey (born October 12, 1935, Detroit, Michigan, Died Jan 2014) is an American jazz and funk/R&B drummer.
Cochise
Winter (from the Knee Plays)
Uncle Willie's Dream
