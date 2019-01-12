Nona HendryxBorn 9 October 1944
Nona Hendryx
1944-10-09
Nona Hendryx Biography (Wikipedia)
Nona Hendryx (born October 9, 1944), is an American vocalist, record producer, songwriter, musician, author, and actress.
Hendryx is known for her work as a solo artist as well as for being one-third of the trio Labelle, who had a hit with "Lady Marmalade." Her music has ranged from soul, funk, and R&B to hard rock, new wave, and new-age. She stated in an interview that her family's last name was originally spelled with an "i" and that she was a distant cousin of American music legend Jimi Hendrix.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nona Hendryx Tracks
Transformation
Nona Hendryx
Transformation
Transformation
Last played on
Bustin' Out (feat. Nona Hendryx)
Material
Bustin' Out (feat. Nona Hendryx)
Bustin' Out (feat. Nona Hendryx)
Last played on
Winds Of Change (Mandela To Mandela)
Nona Hendryx
Winds Of Change (Mandela To Mandela)
I Feel Joy (I Feel The Spirit)
Nona Hendryx
I Feel Joy (I Feel The Spirit)
I Feel Joy (I Feel The Spirit)
Last played on
I Feel Joy
Nona Hendryx
I Feel Joy
I Feel Joy
Last played on
Soul Christmas
Graham Parker
Soul Christmas
Soul Christmas
Last played on
Shine (This Is It) (feat. Nona Hendryx)
Soul Clap
Shine (This Is It) (feat. Nona Hendryx)
Shine (This Is It) (feat. Nona Hendryx)
Last played on
Shine (This Is It) (Dimitri From Paris & DJ Rocca Erodiscomix Vocal) (feat. Nona Hendryx)
Soul Clap
Shine (This Is It) (Dimitri From Paris & DJ Rocca Erodiscomix Vocal) (feat. Nona Hendryx)
Shine (This Is It) (Dimitri From Paris & DJ Rocca Erodiscomix Vocal) (feat. Nona Hendryx)
Last played on
Shine (feat. Nona Hendryx)
Soul Clap
Shine (feat. Nona Hendryx)
Shine (feat. Nona Hendryx)
Last played on
Let's Give Love A Try
Nona Hendryx
Let's Give Love A Try
Let's Give Love A Try
Last played on
Temple of Heaven
Nona Hendryx
Temple of Heaven
Temple of Heaven
Last played on
Oil On The Water
Nona Hendryx
Oil On The Water
Oil On The Water
Last played on
Oil On The Water (Live In Session)
Nona Hendryx
Oil On The Water (Live In Session)
Oil On The Water (Live In Session)
Last played on
Winning
Nona Hendryx
Winning
Winning
Last played on
