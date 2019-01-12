Nona Hendryx (born October 9, 1944), is an American vocalist, record producer, songwriter, musician, author, and actress.

Hendryx is known for her work as a solo artist as well as for being one-third of the trio Labelle, who had a hit with "Lady Marmalade." Her music has ranged from soul, funk, and R&B to hard rock, new wave, and new-age. She stated in an interview that her family's last name was originally spelled with an "i" and that she was a distant cousin of American music legend Jimi Hendrix.