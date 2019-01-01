Jin Hi Kim (born February 6, 1957 in Incheon, South Korea) is a composer and performer of komungo and electric komungo, and a Korean music specialist.

Kim is known as a pioneer for introducing geomungo (거문고, a Korean fretted board zither, also spelled komungo) to American contemporary classical music scene through her own cross-cultural chamber and orchestral compositions and her extensive solo work in avant-garde, as well as cross-cultural free improvisation. She is a Guggenheim fellow in composition and her recent works include the development of komungobot (algorithmic robotic instrument) and solo performances of the world’s only electric komungo with live interactive MIDI computer system in her large-scale multimedia performance pieces.

Kim has received commissions from the American Composers Orchestra, Kronos Quartet, and Tan Dun’s New Generation of East for Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, among others.

During the last three decades Kim has performed as a komungo soloist in her own compositions at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center (Washington, D.C.), Smithsonian Freer Gallery of Art (Washington, DC), Metropolitan Museum of Art, Asia Society (NYC), Haus der Kulturen der Welt (Berlin), and for collaborative improvisations at Royal Festival Hall (London), Venice Biennale, Moers Festival (Germany) and many significant international festivals throughout the USA, Europe, Canada, Latin America, South America, Russia, Asia, New Zealand, and Australia.