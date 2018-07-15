Elayna Boynton is an American indie soul singer.

She lived in Southern California before moving to Nashville to pursue her career. In 2009 she returned to California. Her debut album was released in 2016. She appeared on the Django Unchained soundtrack with the track "Freedom" alongside Anthony Hamilton co-written by the two artists. The song has been particularly popular in European charts including France, Austria and Switzerland. She also sang an Aretha Franklin's "One Room Paradise" cover for an IKEA advertisement.