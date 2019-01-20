PussycatDutch female pop group, key track "Mississippi"
Pussycat was a Dutch country and pop group led by the three Kowalczyk sisters: Toni, Betty and Marianne. Other members of the band were Lou Willé (Toni's then-husband), Theo Wetzels, Theo Coumans, and John Theunissen. Their song "Mississippi" was a #1 hit in most European countries, including the UK, in 1975/76.
Mississippi
Pussycat
Mississippi
Mississippi
I'll Be Your Woman
Pussycat
I'll Be Your Woman
I'll Be Your Woman
Then The Music Stopped
Pussycat
Then The Music Stopped
Then The Music Stopped
