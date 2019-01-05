Lee “Scratch” PerryBorn 20 March 1936
Lee “Scratch” Perry
1936-03-20
Lee “Scratch” Perry Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee "Scratch" Perry OD (born Rainford Hugh Perry; 20 March 1936) is a Jamaican music producer and inventor noted for his innovative studio techniques and production style. Perry was a pioneer in the 1970s development of dub music with his early adoption of remixing and studio effects to create new instrumental or vocal versions of existing reggae tracks. He has worked with and produced for a wide variety of artists, including Bob Marley and the Wailers, Junior Murvin, the Congos, Max Romeo, Adrian Sherwood, the Beastie Boys, Ari Up, The Clash and many others.
Lee “Scratch” Perry Performances & Interviews
- Lee 'Scratch' Perry Celebrates Dub Reggaehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0460zdr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0460zdr.jpg2016-08-27T08:12:00.000ZKatie Puckrik sits in and is joined by legendary Jamaican producer Lee 'Scratch' Perry.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p046165d
Lee 'Scratch' Perry Celebrates Dub Reggae
Lee “Scratch” Perry Tracks
Come Down
Come Down
I Am A Madman
I Am A Madman
Merry Christmas, Happy New Year
Merry Christmas, Happy New Year
Golden Clouds (feat. Lee “Scratch” Perry)
Golden Clouds (feat. Lee “Scratch” Perry)
Scratch The Dub Organizer
Scratch The Dub Organizer
Dreadlocks In Moonlight
Dreadlocks In Moonlight
Abbey Road Version
Abbey Road Version
Trendsetting Dub
Trendsetting Dub
Dub At Abbey Road
Dub At Abbey Road
Your Shadow Is Dub
Your Shadow Is Dub
Disco Devil
Disco Devil
Dunna Runna
Dunna Runna
Your Shadow Is Black
Your Shadow Is Black
People Funny Boy
People Funny Boy
Tighten Up
Tighten Up
Jungle Lion
Jungle Lion
What a Botheration
What a Botheration
Space Flight
Space Flight
Disco Devil 7'' Mix (Classic Artist)
Disco Devil 7'' Mix (Classic Artist)
Return of Django (Classic Artist)
Return of Django (Classic Artist)
(I Am) The Upsetter
(I Am) The Upsetter
African Roots
African Roots
Makumba
Makumba
City Too Hot
City Too Hot
Vibrate On
Vibrate On
Seven Devils Dead
Seven Devils Dead
High Plains Drifter
High Plains Drifter
Upcoming Events
14
Mar
2019
Lee "Scratch" Perry
Gloucester Guildhall, Gloucester, UK
15
Mar
2019
Lee "Scratch" Perry
Pig's Nose Inn, Kingsbridge, UK
16
Mar
2019
Lee "Scratch" Perry
Watering Hole, St. Ives, UK
19
Mar
2019
Lee "Scratch" Perry
The Picturedrome, North Yorkshire, UK
19
Mar
2019
Lee "Scratch" Perry
The Picturedrome, Sheffield, UK
