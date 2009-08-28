Diablo Swing OrchestraFormed 2003
Diablo Swing Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/af723a8a-d3db-46c2-82a3-201dde8fa27f
Diablo Swing Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
Diablo Swing Orchestra, also shortened DSO, is a Swedish avant-garde metal band formed in 2003. They have released four albums: The Butcher's Ballroom (2006), Sing Along Songs for the Damned & Delirious (2009), Pandora's Piñata (2012) and Pacifisticuffs (2017).
Known for its blend of different genres, the band mixes numerous influences, most prominently from heavy metal, rock, swing, progressive, and classical, although various other influences are frequently mentioned by critics. The line-up features several instrumentists uncommon for rock or metal bands, such as a cellist, a trumpeter, and a trombonist, while their albums often prominently feature string and brass sections.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Diablo Swing Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
A Tapdancer's Dilemna
Diablo Swing Orchestra
A Tapdancer's Dilemna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Tapdancer's Dilemna
Last played on
Diablo Swing Orchestra Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist