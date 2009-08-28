Diablo Swing Orchestra, also shortened DSO, is a Swedish avant-garde metal band formed in 2003. They have released four albums: The Butcher's Ballroom (2006), Sing Along Songs for the Damned & Delirious (2009), Pandora's Piñata (2012) and Pacifisticuffs (2017).

Known for its blend of different genres, the band mixes numerous influences, most prominently from heavy metal, rock, swing, progressive, and classical, although various other influences are frequently mentioned by critics. The line-up features several instrumentists uncommon for rock or metal bands, such as a cellist, a trumpeter, and a trombonist, while their albums often prominently feature string and brass sections.