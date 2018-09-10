David AcklesBorn 27 February 1937. Died 2 March 1999
David Ackles Biography (Wikipedia)
David Thomas Ackles (February 20, 1937 – March 2, 1999) was an American singer-songwriter, pianist, and child actor. He recorded four albums between 1968 and 1973.
Describing Ackles's style in 2003, critic Colin McElligatt wrote, "An unlikely clash of anachronistic show business and modern-day lyricism...deeply informs his recorded output. Alternately calling to mind Hoagy Carmichael, Irving Berlin, Robbie Robertson, Tim Hardin, and Scott Walker, Ackles forged an utterly unique sound out of stray parts that comprise a whole that is as uncompromising as it is unrivaled."
Although he never gained wide commercial success, he influenced other artists, especially British singer-songwriters such as Elvis Costello, Elton John, and Phil Collins, all of whom declared themselves fans of Ackles. After Ackles's death Costello said, "It's a mystery to me why his wonderful songs are not better known."
David Ackles Tracks
What A Happy Day
Love's Enough
Waiting For The Moving Van
Laissez-Faire
Down River
The Berry Tree
American Gothic
Ballad of the Ship of State
The Road to Cairo
Blue Ribbons
One Night Stand
Candyman
Woman River
His Name is Andrew
Road To Cairo
