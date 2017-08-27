The KlezmaticsFormed 1986
The Klezmatics
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/af6c7228-bcc2-42a5-9129-42071bacd43e
The Klezmatics Biography (Wikipedia)
The Klezmatics are an American klezmer music group based in New York City, who have achieved fame singing in several languages, most notably mixing older Yiddish tunes with other types of more contemporary music of differing origins. They have also recorded pieces in Aramaic and Bavarian. The Klezmatics wanted the Jewish culture and Yiddish language to live through the Klezmer band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Klezmatics Tracks
Sort by
Green Violin
The Klezmatics
Green Violin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Violin
Last played on
Gonna Get Through This World
The Klezmatics
Gonna Get Through This World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zol shoyn kumen di geule (May redemption come)
The Klezmatics
Zol shoyn kumen di geule (May redemption come)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Come When I Call You
The Klezmatics
I Come When I Call You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Come When I Call You
Last played on
TRADITIONAL arr. The Klezmatics: Romanian Fantasy
The Klezmatics
TRADITIONAL arr. The Klezmatics: Romanian Fantasy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honga
The Klezmatics
Honga
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honga
Performer
Last played on
Lolly Lo
The Klezmatics
Lolly Lo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lolly Lo
Last played on
I Ain't Afraid
The Klezmatics
I Ain't Afraid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Ain't Afraid
Last played on
Klezmatics Khosidis - BBC Session 14/07/1992
The Klezmatics
Klezmatics Khosidis - BBC Session 14/07/1992
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bulgar a la Klezmatics
The Klezmatics
Bulgar a la Klezmatics
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bulgar a la Klezmatics
Last played on
Shnirele, Perele
The Klezmatics
Shnirele, Perele
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shnirele, Perele
Last played on
The Klezmatics Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist