Thomas Troelsen (born 6 October 1981) is a Danish singer, songwriter, and producer from Skive. Troelsen has written and produced songs for Pitbull, Flo Rida, Justin Bieber, David Guetta, Lil Wayne, Nile Rodgers, Jason Derulo, Charlie Puth, Chris Brown, Afrojack, Akon, Meghan Trainor, SHINee, NCT Dream and Junior Senior.

In 2018, Troelsen co-wrote "Say My Name" by David Guetta featuring J Balvin and Bebe Rexha. He also co-wrote, co-produced and is a vocalist on the Lil Wayne song "Can't Be Broken".

In 2016, Troelsen co-wrote "I Love Me" by Meghan Trainor and This One's For You by David Guetta featuring Zara Larsson, the UEFA 2016 official song.

In 2015, Troelsen co-wrote 3 songs for Flo Rida, including the single "I Don't Like It, I Love It" featuring Robin Thicke. He also co-wrote the song "Company" by Justin Bieber from his album Purpose, and the single "Heatwave" for Robin Schulz featuring Akon.

In 2014, Troelsen co-wrote and co-produced "We Are One (Ole Ola)", the Official 2014 FIFA World Cup Song, featuring Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez.