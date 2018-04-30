Proud Mary are an English blues/rock band from Royton, Oldham, Greater Manchester. The band was discovered by Noel Gallagher, and was the first to sign to the Oasis star's Sour Mash label. The third and fourth albums (Ocean Park and Pilgrim Fields respectively) saw a change in the songwriting dynamic. The first two albums (Same Old Blues and Love and Light) had been mostly dominated by Paul Newsome. Ocean Park was more of a shared effort between Greg and Paul (with re-recorded songs from Gregs solo album 'Glassbottom Boat' included.)

Paul had taken over lead vocal duties at Burfest - East Sussex 28 June 2014. This gig saw the introduction of a new female backing singer (Fi) which added so much to the overall sound. They also debuted a new song called 'Hollywood' which is already a fan favourite and can be viewed on YouTube. Also on YouTube is a fan made video diary of the day called 'Proud Mary - Let's Do This.' And a video of the opening track 'Reality Bites.' The set was dominated by songs from Pauls solo LP 'Electric and Palms' but also included classic fan favourites 'Mexico' 'All Good Things' and 'The Blues.' Gigs later in the year such as Matlock 14 October - saw a more even mix of Proud Mary songs written by Paul and songs of 'Electric and Palms.' In July 2014 Greg Griffin left the band due to his relocating to San Diego, California and the remaining members continued to tour as a ‘Paul Newsome’ solo act.