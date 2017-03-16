Dave TarrasBorn 1897. Died 13 February 1989
Dave Tarras
1897
Dave Tarras Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Tarras (1895 – February 13, 1989) was possibly the most famous 20th century klezmer musician. He is known for his long career and his very skilled clarinet playing.
Dave Tarras Tracks
Second Avenue Square Dance
Dave Tarras
Second Avenue Square Dance
Second Avenue Square Dance
Ensemble
Tsiveles Bulgar
Dave Tarras
Tsiveles Bulgar
Tsiveles Bulgar
Dave Tarras Links
