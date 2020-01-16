Richard NanceChoral conductor
Richard Nance
Richard Nance Biography (Wikipedia)
Dr. Richard Nance is an American musician. He is professor of music and conductor of the Choir of the West at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington USA.
