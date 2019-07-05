Bilal ShahidAKA 'Bilal' or 'Zaide'
Bilal Shahid
Bilal Shahid Biography (Wikipedia)
Bilal Shahid (Bengali: বিলাল শহীদ; Sylheti: ꠛꠤꠟꠣꠟ ꠡꠢꠤꠖ; born 7 September 1993), better known simply as Bilal or Zaide, is an English singer and rapper from The Midlands, England of Bangladeshi descent.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mon Juraiya
