Sophie‐Tith
Sophie‐Tith Biography (Wikipedia)
Sophie-Tith Charvet (born 19 September 1996) is a French singer and winner of the television show Nouvelle Star in 2013.
Sophie‐Tith Tracks
Le Chat Du Café Des Artistes
Le Chat Du Café Des Artistes
Le Chat Du Café Des Artistes
