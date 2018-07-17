Adrian Spillett
Adrian Spillett Performances & Interviews
Adrian Spillett Tracks
Drumming - Part 1 For Small Drums
Steve Reich
Drumming - Part 1 For Small Drums
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 3: BBC Young Musician 40th Anniversary
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-15T15:56:54
15
Jul
2018
Proms 2008: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
2008-07-27T15:56:54
27
Jul
2008
Proms 2006: Prom 37 - Steve Reich at Seventy
Royal Albert Hall
2006-08-10T15:56:54
10
Aug
2006
Proms 2001: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-18T15:56:54
18
Aug
2001
Proms 1998: Prom 66
Royal Albert Hall
1998-09-07T15:56:54
7
Sep
1998
