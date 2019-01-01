조영욱Born 1 January 1962
조영욱
1962-01-01
Jo Yeong-wook (Hangul: 조영욱, occasionally romanized as Cho Young-wuk: born January 1, 1962) is a South Korean film music composer. He is arguably most widely known for his collaborations with director Park Chan-wook.
