Flanders Recorder QuartetBelgian recorder quartet. Formed 1987
Flanders Recorder Quartet
1987
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Flanders Recorder Quartet is a professional recorder group based in Belgium.
Tracks
Pavana Ploravit
Anthony Holborne
Turkish Bumble-Bee Rondo
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Catherine's Prayerbook
Piet Swerts
Catch (an angel)
Willem Wander van Nieuwkerk & Flanders Recorder Quartet
