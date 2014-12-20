The Hollywood String QuartetFormed 1939. Disbanded 1961
The Hollywood String Quartet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/af5c8237-ecbd-443c-8984-3160c193ef65
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hollywood String Quartet (HSQ) was an American string quartet founded by violinist/conductor Felix Slatkin and his wife cellist Eleanor Aller. The Hollywood String Quartet is considered to be the first American-born and trained classical music chamber group to make an international impact, mainly through its landmark recordings. These recordings have long been regarded as among the most outstanding recorded performances of the string quartet repertoire.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Opus 76 number two quartet
Joseph Haydn
Opus 76 number two quartet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Opus 76 number two quartet
Last played on
Verklärte Nacht (opening)
Kurt Reher
Verklärte Nacht (opening)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
Verklärte Nacht (opening)
Last played on
Sehr Ruhig (Stanza 5)
The Hollywood String Quartet
Sehr Ruhig (Stanza 5)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sehr Ruhig (Stanza 5)
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist