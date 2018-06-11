Danny WorsnopBorn 4 September 1990
Danny Worsnop Biography (Wikipedia)
Danny Robert Worsnop (born 4 September 1990) is an English musician, singer and songwriter, prominently known as the lead vocalist of rock bands Asking Alexandria and We Are Harlot. He has worked with several artists including I See Stars, With One Last Breath, Breathe Carolina, Memphis May Fire and The Word Alive, providing guest vocals on several songs.
Worsnop also maintains a solo music career. He released his debut solo full-length country-inspired album, The Long Road Home, in February 2017.
Danny Worsnop Tracks
Little Did I Know
Little Did I Know
Little Did I Know
