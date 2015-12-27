No Devotion6 piece band from the former members of lostprophets. Formed June 2014
No Devotion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p033z21j.jpg
2014-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/af58b69d-d418-4557-a4bf-18ee712f8e12
No Devotion Biography (Wikipedia)
No Devotion are a Welsh/American alternative rock band formed in 2014. They are composed of American vocalist Geoff Rickly (of the band Thursday) from New Jersey, and former band members of the Welsh band Lostprophets. The band formed in the wake of Lostprophets' dissolution in 2013.
The band have released four singles; "Stay", "10,000 Summers", "Addition", and "Permanent Sunlight" and released their debut album, Permanence, produced by Dave Fridmann in 2015. Earlier that year drummer Luke Johnson officially left the band. Philip Jenkins, former drummer of Kids in Glass Houses, subsequently began performing as the band's live drummer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
No Devotion Tracks
Sort by
Addition
No Devotion
Addition
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z21j.jpglink
Addition
Last played on
I Wanna Be Your God
No Devotion
I Wanna Be Your God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z21j.jpglink
I Wanna Be Your God
Last played on
10,000 Summers
No Devotion
10,000 Summers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z21j.jpglink
10,000 Summers
Last played on
Permanent Sunlight
No Devotion
Permanent Sunlight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z21j.jpglink
Eyeshadow
No Devotion
Eyeshadow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z21j.jpglink
Eyeshadow
Last played on
Stay
No Devotion
Stay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022b0sb.jpglink
Stay
Last played on
The Only Thing
No Devotion
The Only Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z21j.jpglink
Only Thing
No Devotion
Only Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z21j.jpglink
Only Thing
Last played on
STAY
No Devotion
STAY
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z21j.jpglink
STAY
Last played on
No Devotion Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist