No Devotion are a Welsh/American alternative rock band formed in 2014. They are composed of American vocalist Geoff Rickly (of the band Thursday) from New Jersey, and former band members of the Welsh band Lostprophets. The band formed in the wake of Lostprophets' dissolution in 2013.

The band have released four singles; "Stay", "10,000 Summers", "Addition", and "Permanent Sunlight" and released their debut album, Permanence, produced by Dave Fridmann in 2015. Earlier that year drummer Luke Johnson officially left the band. Philip Jenkins, former drummer of Kids in Glass Houses, subsequently began performing as the band's live drummer.