Edmund HockridgeBorn 9 August 1919. Died 15 March 2009
Edmund Hockridge
1919-08-09
Edmund Hockridge Biography (Wikipedia)
Edmund James Arthur Hockridge (9 August 1919 – 15 March 2009) was a Canadian baritone and actor who had an active performance career in musicals, operas, concerts, plays and on radio. According to his obituary in The Guardian, his life could have provided the storyline for one of the musicals he starred in.
Edmund Hockridge Tracks
YOUNG AND FOOLISH
Edmund Hockridge
Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
Edmund Hockridge
There Once Was A Man
Edmund Hockridge
Hey There
Edmund Hockridge
A Fellow Needs A Girl
Edmund Hockridge
My Heart Stood Still
Edmund Hockridge
I Leave My Heart in an English Garden
Edmund Hockridge
We Kiss In A Shadow
Edmund Hockridge
Long Ago (And Far Away)
Edmund Hockridge
I've Never Been In Love Before
Edmund Hockridge
ONCE A YEAR DAY
Edmund Hockridge
DESERT SONG
Edmund Hockridge
Bess, You Is My Woman Now
Edmund Hockridge
There's No Business Like Show Business
Edmund Hockridge
The Desert Song
June Bronhill
Some Enchanted Evening
Edmund Hockridge
The Desert Song (feat. Edmund Hockridge)
June Bronhill
My Heart Is So Full Of You
Edmund Hockridge
I'm Old Fashioned
Edmund Hockridge
Man from Laramie
Edmund Hockridge
My Time Of Day
Edmund Hockridge
'till There Was You
Edmund Hockridge
Only A Rose
Edmund Hockridge
Hey There (From: The Pajama Game)
Edmund Hockridge
They can't take that away from you
Edmund Hockridge
