Wendell Holmes
Wendell Holmes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/af559b05-a888-4ebd-942f-539eaa5b7e70
Wendell Holmes Tracks
Sort by
Beast Of Burden
Wendell Holmes
Beast Of Burden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beast Of Burden
Last played on
Wendell Holmes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Matt McGinn and The Arco String Quartet - Beside You
-
An Interview With Van Morrison
-
Moondance or Astral Weeks? What's the best Van Morrison album?
-
Van on discovering Lead Belly
-
How a paper round bought Van Morrison 'Hootin' Blues'
-
Taj Mahal - High Water Everywhere
-
"The influence of Charley Patton can not be understated ..."
-
Van’s inspiration
-
Van Morrison talks to John McCarthy about Astral Weeks
-
Keeping It Spontaneous
Back to artist