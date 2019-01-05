Bettye LaVetteBorn 29 January 1946
Bettye LaVette
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2wj.jpg
1946-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/af558762-abed-4f46-8324-34fc51f57b2b
Bettye LaVette Biography (Wikipedia)
Bettye LaVette (born Betty Jo Haskins, January 29, 1946) is an American soul singer-songwriter who made her first record at sixteen, but achieved only intermittent fame until 2005, with her album I've Got My Own Hell to Raise. Her eclectic musical style combines elements of soul, blues, rock and roll, funk, gospel, and country music.
Bettye LaVette Performances & Interviews
Bettye LaVette Tracks
The Times They Are a-Changin'
Bettye LaVette
The Times They Are a-Changin'
Let Me Down Easy
Bettye LaVette
Let Me Down Easy
(Happiness Will Only Cost You) One Thin Dime
Bettye LaVette
(Happiness Will Only Cost You) One Thin Dime
It Ain't Me Babe
Bettye LaVette
It Ain't Me Babe
Joy
Bettye LaVette
Joy
I Feel Good (All Over)
Bettye LaVette
I Feel Good (All Over)
Stand Up Like A Man
Bettye LaVette
Stand Up Like A Man
Things Have Changed
Bettye LaVette
Things Have Changed
Emotionally Yours
Bettye LaVette
Emotionally Yours
Do Right To Me Baby (Do Unto Others)
Bettye LaVette
Do Right To Me Baby (Do Unto Others)
My Man - He's a Lovin' Man
Bettye LaVette
Worthy
Bettye LaVette
Worthy
Mama, You Been On My Mind
Bettye LaVette
Mama, You Been On My Mind
Mama You Been On My Mind
Bettye LaVette
Mama You Been On My Mind
I Feel Good
Bettye LaVette
I Feel Good
