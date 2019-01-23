Chaka DemusBorn 16 April 1963
Chaka Demus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5mm.jpg
1963-04-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/af53fe4c-c4e9-4ce4-9a15-4e3bbbc821cb
Chaka Demus Biography (Wikipedia)
John Taylor (born 16 April 1963), better known as Chaka Demus, is a Jamaican reggae musician and DJ, best known as part of the duo Chaka Demus & Pliers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chaka Demus Tracks
Sort by
Tease Me
Chaka Demus
Tease Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5mm.jpglink
Tease Me
Last played on
Twist And Shout
Chaka Demus
Twist And Shout
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5mm.jpglink
Twist And Shout
Last played on
Chaka On The Move
Chaka Demus
Chaka On The Move
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5mm.jpglink
Chaka On The Move
Last played on
Twist & Shout
Chaka Demus
Twist & Shout
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5mm.jpglink
Twist & Shout
Last played on
Twist & Shout
Chaka Demus & Pliers
Twist & Shout
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1y.jpglink
Twist & Shout
Last played on
Forward And Pull Up
Chaka Demus
Forward And Pull Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5mm.jpglink
Forward And Pull Up
Last played on
Bam Bam
Chaka Demus
Bam Bam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5mm.jpglink
Bam Bam
Last played on
She Don't Let Nobody
Chaka Demus
She Don't Let Nobody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5mm.jpglink
She Don't Let Nobody
Last played on
Bam Bam
Chaka Demus
Bam Bam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5mm.jpglink
Bam Bam
Last played on
Murder She Wrote
Chaka Demus
Murder She Wrote
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hmpgk.jpglink
Murder She Wrote
Last played on
Tease Me
Chaka Demus
Tease Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5mm.jpglink
Tease Me
Last played on
Skatta (Remix) (feat. Chaka Demus)
Silvastone
Skatta (Remix) (feat. Chaka Demus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wcyjd.jpglink
Skatta (Remix) (feat. Chaka Demus)
Last played on
Nobody's Business
Chaka Demus
Nobody's Business
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5mm.jpglink
Nobody's Business
Last played on
Playlists featuring Chaka Demus
Chaka Demus Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist