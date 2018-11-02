Richard BlackfordComposer. Born 13 January 1954
Richard Blackford
1954-01-13
Richard Blackford Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Blackford (born 13 January 1954 in London) is an English composer.
Richard Blackford Tracks
Goodfellow (Puck) for flute, oboe and piano, 1st movement
Kalon
Niobe: i. Niobe the lover
The Better Angels of Our Nature
The Great Animal Orchestra - Scherzo
Then Great Animal Orchestra
The Great Animal Orchestra (Introduction: Tuning)
The Great Animal Orchestra - Symphony for Orchestra and Wild Soundscapes
Scherzo and Riffs from The Great Animal Orchestra
The Great Animal Orchestra, Variations Song of the Musician Wren
The Great Animal Orchestra
Voices of Exile; no.11 The Embrace
Mirror of Perfection
Not in Our Time - Parts V & VI
Voices of Exile - Part I
Not in Our Time - Part III: The Fall of Jerusalem
Hymn: Lucis Largitor Splendide ('O Glorious Father of the Light') from Not in Our Time
Bhairav Jala
