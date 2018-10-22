John Graham Mellor (21 August 1952 – 22 December 2002), known by his stage name Joe Strummer, was an English musician, singer, actor and songwriter who was the co-founder, lyricist, rhythm guitarist and lead vocalist of the Clash, a rock band formed in 1976 as part of the original wave of British punk rock.

Their second album, Give 'Em Enough Rope (1978) reached number 2 on the UK charts. Soon after, they achieved success in the US, starting with London Calling (1979), and peaking with 1982's Combat Rock, reaching number 7 on the US charts and being certified 2× platinum there. The Clash's explosive political lyrics, eclectic musical experimentation, and rebellious attitude had a far-reaching influence on rock music in general, and alternative rock in particular. Their music incorporated reggae, ska, dub, funk, rap, and rockabilly.

Strummer's musical experience included stints with the 101ers, Latino Rockabilly War, the Mescaleros, and the Pogues, in addition to his own solo music career. His work as a musician allowed him to explore other interests, including acting, creating film scores for television and movies, songwriting, radio broadcasting, and a position as a radio host on a BBC show titled London Calling.