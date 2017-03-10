Aaron GoldbergPiano. Born 30 April 1974
1974-04-30
Aaron Goldberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Aaron Goldberg is an American jazz pianist. Described by The New York Times as a "post-bop pianist of exemplary taste and range," Goldberg has released five albums as a solo artist and has performed and collaborated with Joshua Redman, Wynton Marsalis, Kurt Rosenwinkel, and Guillermo Klein, among others.
Moose the Mooch
Moose the Mooch
Moose the Mooch
Last played on
