AngelUK glam rock, only track "Good Time Fanny". Formed March 1974. Disbanded 1974
Angel were a British band active from 1973 to 1975. They were managed and produced by The Sweet's Mick Tucker and Andy Scott for Cube Records. The band's first single was "Good Time Fanny". They also released the single "Little Boy Blue".
