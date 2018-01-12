Fredo SantanaBorn 4 July 1990. Died 19 January 2018
Fredo Santana
1990-07-04
Fredo Santana Biography (Wikipedia)
Derrick D Coleman (July 4, 1990 – January 19, 2018) was an American rapper better known by his stage name Fredo Santana. The older cousin of Chief Keef, Santana began recording music in 2011, releasing a series of mixtapes throughout 2012 and 2013.
His debut studio album, Trappin Ain't Dead, was released on October 31, 2013, via Savage Squad, and peaked at number 45 on the US Billboard 200. Santana's second studio album, Fredo Krueger 2, a sequel to his 2013 mixtape Fredo Krueger, was released on September 8, 2017.
Santana died of a fatal seizure on January 19, 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fredo Santana Tracks
Freddy Krugar
Migos
Freddy Krugar
Freddy Krugar
Last played on
Riot
Fredo Santana
Riot
Riot
Last played on
