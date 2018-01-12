Derrick D Coleman (July 4, 1990 – January 19, 2018) was an American rapper better known by his stage name Fredo Santana. The older cousin of Chief Keef, Santana began recording music in 2011, releasing a series of mixtapes throughout 2012 and 2013.

His debut studio album, Trappin Ain't Dead, was released on October 31, 2013, via Savage Squad, and peaked at number 45 on the US Billboard 200. Santana's second studio album, Fredo Krueger 2, a sequel to his 2013 mixtape Fredo Krueger, was released on September 8, 2017.

Santana died of a fatal seizure on January 19, 2018.