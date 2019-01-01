Bob DaisleyBorn 13 February 1950
Bob Daisley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950-02-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/af49ecbb-a0b9-4805-9cec-f97eac794c81
Bob Daisley Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert John Daisley (born 13 February 1950) is an Australian musician, songwriter and author. Daisley is also known for contributing bass and lyrics for Ozzy Osbourne throughout the 1980s and 1990s he has also associated with Black Sabbath, Rainbow, Gary Moore and Uriah Heep.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bob Daisley Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist