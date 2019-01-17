Keith Hopkins (born 6 December 1943, Dagenham, Essex, England), known by his stage name Keith West, is a British rock singer, songwriter and music producer. West is a solo artist and also the lead singer of various groups including Tomorrow, a 1960s psychedelic rock band. West wrote most of his own songs (credited to Keith Hopkins), often in collaboration with Ken Burgess. Despite critical acclaim and support from BBC Radio 1 DJ John Peel, who featured Tomorrow on his Perfumed Garden show, the group was not a major commercial success.

In 1964, West became lead singer of "The In Crowd", a band from London, who later changed their name to Tomorrow. In 1965 The In Crowd recorded three singles for Parlophone. Another member of these groups was guitarist Steve Howe, later of the band Yes.

In 1967, West became acquainted with Mark Wirtz, a record producer who had already created the instrumental title "A Touch of Velvet, a Sting of Brass" (1965). Later on, the melody became the theme music for the German television programs Beat-Club and Musikladen. West was also as a participant in Wirtz's Teenage Opera project: he was the singer of "Excerpt from A Teenage Opera", also known as "Grocer Jack", which reached number 2 on the UK Singles Chart in 1967. He also performed "Sam", which reached the bottom end of the UK Top 40 the same year.